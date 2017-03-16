Mothers Hold ‘Nurse-In’ At Sunrise IKEA Store

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Mother’s in Sunrise participated in a “nurse-in” after one mother felt singled out while breastfeeding her daughter at an IKEA.
Amanda McLaughlin said that while she was feeding her five-month-old daughter in IKEA, an announcement came over the P.A. system reminding customers of a private room where nursing mothers could go.
McLaughlin said she felt as if the announcement was directed towards her and spoke to the manager.
The manager told her the recording plays periodically throughout the day.
IKEA says that they support mothers’ rights to breastfeed openly and is a family friendly company which strives to provide a comfortable environment for all its customers.
Amanda says IKEA should either change the wording or take the announcement out all together because moms who breastfeed in public will breastfeed in public.
About 50 mothers participated in the “Nurse-In.”
IKEA ended up providing free breakfast to all mothers who participated.