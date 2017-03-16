Mother Angry After Sentencing Of Women Responsible For Her Child’s Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An angry mom speaks out at the sentencing of the people who admitted they were responsible for the death of her young son.

“I’m supposed to be ‘oh my gosh, yes, five years. Oh my gosh, we’re finally getting Justice,’” said Fantasia Goldson. “Why? Am I going to hear him say mommy? Am I going to hear him say I love you? Am I going to get a kiss goodbye? No, not at all.”

Goldson let the court know she’s not happy that the three woman who entered pleas in the death of her 4-year-old son’s death are getting off easy.

“He’s in the grave, dead,” Goldson’s said. “I have to talk to a plot just to say I love you. Just to say I love you. You can’t touch him, you can’t hug him, nothing. And they’re going to live their life? They get to live their life.”

Standing just feet away from her, Camile Gordon was sentenced to 15 years’ probation. So was Paris Ward, who sobbed as the judge imposed sentence.

Paris and Camile left 4-year-old Jordan Coleman in a closed up SUV in Tamarac five years ago while working for a daycare. They forgot he was in there.

His temperature soared to 108 degrees, killing him.

Cecily Roberts owns the 3 C’s daycare in Sunrise. She was sentenced to 5 years, minus time served.

Investigators said she ordered her daughter Camile and volunteer Paris to take a van full of kids to an apartment because she was worried about getting in trouble for having an overcrowded daycare.

“Y’all took that from me in 2.5 because y’all was doing dumb stuff,” Goldson said. “Hiding from whatever y’alls going because y’all was being greedy for money. Greedy. Lost of child because of greediness.”

With this case over no one is celebrating, just remembering a little boy who is gone.

“We’re leaving to go to his grave now to say hi,” said Goldson’s sobbing sister Martina Sturridge. “No parent, no aunt, no grandma, nobody who has a kid wants to go to a grave to leave flowers. Nobody.”

Roberts will begin her 5 year sentence after completing a federal sentence she’s serving now. As for the other two, while on probation they are barred from working with children.