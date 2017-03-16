McDonald’s Tweets To Trump “You’re Disgusting”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Bet you the President wasn’t “lovin’ it.”
Thursday morning a message posted on McDonald’s Twitter account called Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a President.”
The home of the “Golden Arches” said it wasn’t them. They said they were notified by Twitter that their account had been “compromised.”
The tweet to Trump from the official account for McDonald’s Corp., which has since been deleted, said it would love to have President Obama back. “Also you have tiny hands,” the tweet told Trump.
The tweet was temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald’s account so that it would be the top message people see if they visited the company’s Twitter profile.
McDonald’s representatives did not immediately provide further details.
