In The Recruiting Huddle: Abraham Alce – American Heritage

March 16, 2017 1:14 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Abraham Alce
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 238

SCOUTING: When this gifted runner came in this past season from Florida’s west coast, he already had a reputation of being among the elite. Before playing for the Patriots, Alce also attended Immokalee and Fort Myers Dunbar after a stellar youth career that earned him East Bay All-American honors. Alce is a very hard runner who gets those tough yards. When he is teamed with the other quality backs that this program has – he will always be fresh and ready to wear down the defenses. This is the type of athlete college coaches fall in love with. One who is a power runner who is getting better and better. He has a chance to really make a major splash this season with another challenging schedule.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3490471/abraham-alce

