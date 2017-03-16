Dwyane Wade Out For The Season With Fractured Elbow

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CHICAGO (CBSMiami/AP) — Things haven’t gone particularly well for Dwyane Wade since he left the Miami Heat and signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls last summer.
On Thursday the Bulls announced that Wade will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a fractured right elbow.
Wade was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
He collided with Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph and said after the game that he felt his elbow pop.
Wade averaged 18.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first season with his hometown Bulls.
But the homecoming has been marred by a 32-36 record that has the Bulls out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference amid discord in the locker room.
The Bulls have lost six of their last seven games. They next play at Washington on Friday.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)