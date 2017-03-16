Coral Springs Boy Is Missing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a missing Coral Springs boy.
Police say 9-year-old Zylon Lloyd was last seen near Hunt Elementary School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He never came home. They don’t know if he went to a friends house or may have run away. Whatever the case, they want to find him.
Lloyd is about four feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki pants. He was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who knows where he is should contact the police at (954) 344-1800.