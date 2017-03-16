WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Coral Springs Boy Is Missing

March 16, 2017 5:44 AM
Filed Under: Coral Springs, Missing Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a missing Coral Springs boy.

Police say 9-year-old Zylon Lloyd was last seen near Hunt Elementary School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He never came home. They don’t know if he went to a friends house or may have run away. Whatever the case, they want to find him.

Lloyd is about four feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki pants. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact the police at (954) 344-1800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Fill In Your Bracket Now!
Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia