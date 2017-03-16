Chiang On Heat: “I Don’t Think They’re Satisfied With The 8th Seed”

Palm Beach Post Miami Heat beat writer, Anthony Chiang joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Goran Dragic’s performance during Miami’s win over New Orleans and other NBA headlines. They also talk about the Heat going to the playoffs and several players on the roster.

On the Heat- “We’re way passed the point of ‘Is this is fluke?’”

On Goran Dragic- “I think it suits him more playing with the ball in his hand. He’s comfortable. There is no confusion here, Goran is the number one option on this team. He knows it’s his team now.”

On Wayne Ellington- “With the way Wayne is playing, I think it’s almost obvious the Heat should pick up that option. It’s a bargain. He’s getting more and more comfortable in the offense. The way he comes off screens, he’s a Ray Allen player. He takes around 400 three pointers after practice.”

On Hassan Whiteside- “The Toronto win on Saturday was incredible. Contesting everything that came his way. It looks like he turned a corner, but I’m going to hold off on that. I think the most impressive thing is he has given you a consistent defensive effort night in and night out. I want to see how he handles the losses.”

On the Heat’s moral- “I don’t think they’re satisfied with the 8th seed. They’ve come this far, they want to see it through. If they make the playoffs, they’re going to earn that national TV.”

