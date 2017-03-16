AAA To Offer “Tow To Go” Over St. Paddy’s Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you indulge in a little bit too much green beer Friday or down one too many Irish car bombs, don’t rely on luck to steer you home safe.
If you don’t have a designated driver, you may want to take advantage of AAA and Budweiser’s Tow to Go service available St. Patrick’s Day.
From 2011 to 2015, a total of 252 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day so it’s important to have a plan to get home safely if you are celebrating with alcohol.
For those who did not plan ahead and need the Tow to Go program, it’s available Friday March 17th through Sunday March 19th at 6:00 a.m.
“Celebrating safely is not a matter of luck,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “If you’re going to be out drinking or hosting a party with alcohol, please plan ahead so you and your loved ones get home safely.”
You can use the Tow to Go program even if you aren’t a AAA member.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Tow to Go Services:
- Confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location
- Service is provided in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee
- Free and available to both AAA members and non-members
- The AAA service vehicle transports the driver and their car
Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.