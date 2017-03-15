Woman Uses Rope Ladder To Escape Pine Mental Health Facility

March 15, 2017 10:36 AM
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A helpful accomplice and a bit of athleticism helped a woman escape from the South Florida State Hospital in Pembroke Pines.

Genevieve Mittermaier had been involuntarily committed to the mental health facility via a court order.

Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. workers at the facility remembered seeing Mittermaier, 47, on a cell phone shortly before a black BMW parked nearby.

A man got out, walked over to the security fence and through a rope ladder over the fence.

Mittermaier used the rope to scale the fence to freedom. She then got into the car with the man and pair drove off. It was noted that the vehicle had a California license plate.

Pembroke Pines police said it’s not clear what sort of relationship Mittermaier had with the man.

