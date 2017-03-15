Temporary Leave For City Attorney Charged With DUI

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — The City Attorney for Hollywood, charged with DUI over the weekend, has asked for a temporary leave of absence.
City Attorney Jeffrey Sheffel, who did not attend the meeting, asked the commission for a 30-day leave of absence on Wednesday. The commission granted his request with the stipulation that he have no access to City Hall.
Sheffel bonded out of jail Monday morning after his arrest on Sunday. Police say they responded to an accident around 6 p.m. that day on Hollywood Boulevard Bridge heading East over the Intracoastal Waterway.
The driver in the crash was later identified as Sheffel. He was arrested on charges of 1st offense DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, and driving on a sidewalk or bike path.
Officials with the City of Hollywood have not released any details on whether this may or may not affect his employment.
Sheffel was hired by the City Commission in 2008 and has served in the same position since that time.