Rudabeh Shahbazi & Mike Cugno Receive Media Excellence Awards

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Christopher Columbus High School held their 4th Annual CCNN Media Excellence awards this past March 11. CBS4’s Rudabeh Shahbazi and Mike Cugno took home awards for Best Anchor and Best Sports Reporter at this event that honors members of the local media.
In her acceptance speech Shahbazi said, “I’m so, so honored, especially after seeing the work that you guys have done, it’s incredible, amazing!” Cugno noted that, as a former student of Columbus High School, receiving this award was a great source of pride.
Also nominated for the awards were CBS4 Traffic Reporter Bianca Peters and Entertainment and Lifestyle Reporter Lisa Petrillo.
About the CCNN Media Excellence Awards: The CCNN Media Excellence Awards is an annual event in which Columbus students nominate the media professionals who inspire them. Local journalists visit Christopher Columbus High School for a black tie event and receive awards in a Golden Globes style ceremony. Thanks to the Media Excellence Awards, students get access and exposure to the world of journalism, and gain valuable experience from the professionals who inspire them.
The Christopher Columbus News Network (CCNN) was initially created 20 years ago to communicate basic school news to students and faculty. It continued in this respect for about 13 years. In the last seven years, CCNN was re-vamped into CCNN Live, a fully functional news network that began competing at the district and state level, under the direction of Omar Delgado and Christina Hidalgo. Today, CCNN Live is a district, state and national championship team, winning over 30 awards in the past few years. The team is also the recipient of three Emmy Awards from the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences.