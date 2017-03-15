Missing Pines Man May Need Assistance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for the public’s help in locating a man who may be in need of assistance.
Kuidannis Osorio, 25, was last seen leaving his group home at 1551 NW 81st Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Osorio was reportedly upset after he couldn’t find his wallet and took off on foot to look for it. He hasn’t been seen since.
Police say Osorio has the mental capacity of an eight-year-old and they would like to find him quickly.
Osorio has used bus transportation in the past and has traveled to random destinations.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the police.