Mischa Barton Says She’s A Victim Of ‘Revenge Porn’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Actress Mischa Barton says she is a victim of revenge pornography.

The 31-year-old actress said Wednesday a sex tape of her and an unidentified man is being shopped around to several porn outlets.

“My absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse, that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public,” said Barton.

She said it was heartbreaking to learn that someone she loved had been secretly recording her private moments with hidden cameras. The images were recorded in the last year.

Barton’s attorney said they were in court Tuesday, saying the taping was a form of domestic abuse. Barton said it’s one of the reasons why she stepped forward.

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I’ve had to go through. No woman should have to go through this,” said Barton. “It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself.”

The court on Tuesday forbade the defendant from distributing, showing, giving or selling any of the photos of Barton.

Lisa Bloom, Barton’s attorney, said anyone who passes the images along would be considered an agent of the person who took the images and would be covered under the restraining order.

Bloom said she didn’t know how much was being asked for the images.