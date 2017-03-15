MDCPS Superintendent: ‘Over My Dead Body’ Will Immigration Agents Enforce On School Grounds

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School District took up the immigration debate Wednesday.

The district reports undocumented students are worried sick for themselves and their parents. And the school board issued what is essentially a “stay away” order to federal agents.

“Our people didn’t come to harm this country. They came here so their children could have a better future,” 10-year-old Jasmine Coach told Miami- Dade school board members Wednesday to a standing ovation.

Jasmine is a U.S. born citizen. Her mother, Laura, is not. She is a “Dreamer” who had been protected from deportation under the Obama administration.

“I’m more fearful now than in all my lifetime here in the United States,” Laura Coach said.

Laura Coach is a student at Miami Dade College. President Trump said he would not be rounding up Dreamers, but some have been, and Jasmine is fearful for her mother.

“I worry about one day when I come back home she’s not there, she might be called, she might be already deported. It’s very sad,” Jasmine said.

Amid that kind of anxiety over beefed up immigration enforcement and the promise of more to come, school board members took up a resolution refusing to cooperate in anyway with immigration enforcement.

Unlike the county that has agreed to hold me arrested immigrants for ice, the school board resolution says feds are not welcome on campus.

“It should never be at a school. They have that ability to come in other parts of our community, but the school should never be a place where any child is questioned or taken from our schools,” said board member Lubby Navarro.

Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho hugged little Jasmine coach, and issued and unbending declaration.

“On behalf of every single kid in this community, over my dead body will any federal entity under our schools to take immigration actions against our kids,” Carvalho said.