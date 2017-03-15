Man Accused Of Preying On School Girls To Appear In Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — An accused rapist who police say attacked two girls on their way to school is set to appear before a judge Wednesday.
Kevin Smith was set to go before a judge for a bond hearing, weeks after his arrest.
Back on March 1st, deputies arrested Smith after an exhaustive investigation and surveillance.
Investigators said he would prey on girls as they walked to school and was arrested near the scene of two reported attacks in Lauderdale Lakes. Deputies believe he may have been looking for his next victim.
Investigators said Smith grabbed a girl as she walked to school the morning of February 24th forcing her into a car at knifepoint. She was then sexually assaulted, deputies said. After the assault, Smith allegedly told the victim to get out of the car and not look back.
BSO said he tried to do it again a second time on the morning of February 27th. That victim fought back and was able to run away and give deputies a description of the man and his car. With that information, investigators came up with a description of the suspect and his vehicle, leading to Smith’s arrest near NW 41st Street and NW 31st Avenue.
At last check, Smith was being held without bond.
Deputies say this is Smith’s ninth arrest since 2000.
Authorities are looking for more possible victims. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.