Intelligence Chairman: No Evidence In Trump Tower Wiretap

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Intelligence Chairman David Nunes is doubling on down on President Donald Trump’s accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election.

Nunes told reporters Wednesday there was no evidence of the claim after the White House continued to claim Trump was surveilled.

Intelligence officials are still digging into whether or not anyone on the Trump campaign had conversations with Russians and the incidental collection of Americans tied to Trump that could have been leaked.

When asked if any evidence suggests people affiliated with the president had conversations with Russians, Nunes replied “not that I’m aware of.”

“I want to say as I told you last week about the issue with the president talking about tapping Trump Tower, that evidence still remains the same that we don’t have any evidence that that took place. In fact I don’t believe just in last week of time, the people we talked to, I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump tower,” said Nunes.

Despite that he is still concerned about a number of things.

“As I expressed last week and I remain even more concerned, which are twofold, one the incidental collection of Americans that were possibly tied to the Trump campaign that could have been leaked, similar to General Flynn, and secondly the unmasking of Americans names potentially for political purposes, which we’re continuing to ask more about that,” said Nunes.

Intelligence officials said they still want the Department of Justice to respond to their call for evidence on the matter. Intelligence officials have said they are willing to subpoena the Justice Department for possible evidence. The department has until March 20th to respond.