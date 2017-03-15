Hyde On Dolphins: “The Front Office And Adam Gase Are On The Same Page”

Sun Sentinel Sports Columnist, Dave Hyde joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about his recent column on Adam Gase, the Reshad Jones contract extension and what the Dolphins have been up to in free agency. They also discuss the Dolphins philosophy in free agency in previous years.
On Adam Gase- “You can tell Adam Gase’s word is carrying a lot of weight right now. Instead of overpaying for other players, they are overpaying for their own players. He is buying loyalty.”
On the Dolphins in free agency- “I don’t think they have an A-plus move. Look at the guys they are bringing in; they are role players.”
On synchrony in the Dolphins facility- “The front office and Adam Gase are on the same page.”
