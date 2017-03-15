Cold Weather Not Breaking Spring Breakers: ‘It’s So Warm For Us!’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s not exactly what most South Floridians would consider beach weather. But to some spring breakers visiting from the Midwest and the Northeast, this is nothing short of paradise.

“You’re not cold at all?” CBS4’s Oralia Ortega asked two beachgoers.

“It gets a little chilly in spots, but not really” said Dylan Carrera, visiting from Indiana.

“I’m not really cold at all,” added Zach Carrera.

Temperatures on Fort Lauderdale Beach were in the 60s Wednesday afternoon.

The beach was filled with people enjoying the sand and the turf.

“This is so beautiful!” said Kayla Boise, who’s from New York. “It’s so warm for us!”

These spring breakers are happy to be here and not back home.

“It’s freezing in New York. If you don’t know, it’s blizzards and stuff,” said Dwayne Frazier. “So this is like paradise.”

Related: Cold Weather Emergency Declared In Broward County

Even with temperatures expected to dip into the 40s – cold for South Florida standards – these spring breakers are determined to enjoy the rest of their time here.

“When it goes into the 40s, then I’ll probably put a jacket on, but still, I’ll be OK,” Frazier said. “I’m still going to have fun. All my friends are here, so I’ll have a great time.”

And while South Floridians would be covered from head to toe, New Yorkers know how to keep it light.

“If it was 40 degrees back home, people would probably be in shorts. It’s just the usual,” Boise said.