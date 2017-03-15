Caldwell On Panthers: “We’ll Take The Pressure, We Love It”

Florida Panthers President and CEO, Matt Caldwell joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Panthers big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. He also talks about upcoming events at the BB&T Center and the Panthers upcoming road trip to push for the playoffs.
On win over Toronto- “It’s nice to see the complete blowout. It was only one game, we still have a long way to go”
On Colton Sceviour- “We can put him anywhere on the ice.”
On the Panthers season- “A little adversity isn’t bad. It’s been an inconsistent season, there’s no doubt about it.”
On frustrated fans- “Indifference is worse than negativity. We’ll take the pressure, we love it.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook