Caldwell On Panthers: “We’ll Take The Pressure, We Love It”

March 15, 2017 4:41 PM
Florida Panthers President and CEO, Matt Caldwell joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Panthers big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. He also talks about upcoming events at the BB&T Center and the Panthers upcoming road trip to push for the playoffs.

On win over Toronto- “It’s nice to see the complete blowout. It was only one game, we still have a long way to go”

On Colton Sceviour- “We can put him anywhere on the ice.”

On the Panthers season- “A little adversity isn’t bad. It’s been an inconsistent season, there’s no doubt about it.”

On frustrated fans- “Indifference is worse than negativity. We’ll take the pressure, we love it.”

