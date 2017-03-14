Storms Topple Trees In Plantation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A line of severe storms swept through South Florida overnight.
At 1:27 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for east Central Broward after radar captured a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located over Plantation and moving to the northeast at 40 mph. The warning ended at 2 a.m.
Strong winds sent debris flying and toppled some tree branches.
Plantation Fire reported a possible tornado touchdown between Nob Hill & NW 6 St through to Cleary and NW 98th. They said several trees were toppled, some onto vehicles.
One homeowner had a sense of humor about it.
“I said ‘Wow’ I’m glad I didn’t buy a new car,” he chuckled. “It’s an old car of mine so it’s not as bad for me for some people who lost their car,” he said.
The downed trees did block some roads in that neighborhood but did not appear to have caused any damage to buildings.
The NWS has not confirmed if it was a tornado that touched down in Plantation.
Tuesday’s weather will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high around 80F. There may be some spotty storms.
Cooler weather is on the way. Wednesday’s high will only be in the low 70’s with overnight temps in low 50s.