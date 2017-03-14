Search Is On For Venomous Cobra That Slithered Out Of Florida Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, along with police, are searching for a missing Cobra that slithered out of a home in Ocala.
According to FWC officials, the 2-foot long Suphan Cobra escaped its enclosure at its owner’s home.
The owner, Brian Purdy, is a venomous reptile permit holder but an apprentice working to get his license to handle poisonous snakes was at the home while Purdy was at work, according to The Ocala Star-Banner.
Police say he opened the cover of the cage and the snake jumped at him and then slid away. The man called Purdy who rushed home. When they couldn’t find the snake in the concealed room, they called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Residents in the area have been notified about the missing snake and have been told use caution until the snake has been captured.
Cobras are reclusive by nature but are highly venomous and will strike out if they feel threatened.
Wildlife officials say the apprentice shouldn’t have been left alone in the sealed room.
