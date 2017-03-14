WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Retired Navy Admiral Among 9 Indicted In “Fat Leopard” Bribery Case

March 14, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Bribery, Fat Leopard, Marines, Navy

SAN DIEGO (CBSMiami/AP) —  A retired Navy admiral is among 9 other military officers indicted in a bribery scandal involving a Malaysian contractor known as “Fat Leopard.”

The indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in San Diego alleged that retired Adm. Bruce Loveless and the other officers accepted the services of prostitutes, lavish meals and fancy trips from defense contractor Leonard Francis in exchange for helping his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

Prosecutors say Francis overbilled the Navy of $35 million by overcharging for his company’s services supplying Navy ships in the Pacific with food, water, fuel and other necessities.

The new indictment in the three-year-old case also charged a former Marine colonel.

More than two dozen people have been charged so far, including another admiral who was convicted last year.

Francis has pleaded guilty to fraud and is awaiting sentencing. His nickname comes from his wide girth.

