Rep. Ros-Lehtinen To Vote ‘No’ On GOP Health Care Plan

March 14, 2017 10:48 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Curbelo, Health Care, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Mario Diaz-Balart, Rick Scott

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Possible trouble is brewing for the GOP health care plan, and it’s being stirred by Florida Republicans.

Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen says she will vote no on the GOP health care plan.

She says too many of her constituents would lose their insurance and there will be less funds to help the poor and elderly.

Republican Mario Diaz-Balart isn’t going that far yet. His office told CBS4 News he has “concerns” and is still reviewing the bill.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo hasn’t responded to CBS4’s calls.

And up in Tallahassee Tuesday, Gov. Rick Scott dodged questions about whether he supports the bill.

As Republicans waiver, the White House seems to be ready to blame Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Think that’s a great question for Speaker Ryan… that’s an appropriate question for speaker to answer, not for me,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. “I think that’s a question for Speaker Ryan to answer.”

A group closely associated with Speaker Ryan is spending $1.5 million in television ads to “thank” GOP lawmakers in vulnerable districts.

