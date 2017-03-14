Northeast Bracing For Blizzard Conditions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the official start of Spring just six days away, Old Man Winter is taking one last shot with Winter Storm Stella.
The US National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont for Tuesday.
New York City is expected to get less snow than forecast in a late-winter storm that has slammed other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Snow changed over to pelting sleet in the city early Tuesday, and the National Weather Service says to expect 4 to 6 inches of snow, after earlier forecasts of 18 inches or more.
Elsewhere, forecasters were still expecting lots of snow. Around 100,000 customers had lost power from Virginia to New Jersey. Schools in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and elsewhere were all closed for the day.
U.S. airlines have scrapped about 5,400 flights.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)