Miami Police Seek Armed Robber Who May Be Tied To 3 Crimes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say may be tied to three armed robberies in which four people were wounded, including one where a female robber is seen on surveillance tape shooting her victims.

Miami Police Officer and spokeswoman Yelitza Cedano told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “We need to get this person off the street. He is dangerous. We are looking for an individual who believe committed three robberies and the descriptions from the robberies are very similar.”

Cedano said detectives are trying to find Andre Hodges, who she says is slim, 23 to 25 years old and 5’9″ to 5’10” tall.

“He is armed and dangerous,” she said. “At the time of the incident, we believe he was armed and dangerous. So we are trying to get information from everyone who may have seen him.”

Cedano said Hodges was tied to a robbery on October 5th, 2016, at SW 1st Avenue and SW 12th Street in which a man was robbed at gunpoint of his bag. That victim told D’Oench that he did not want to say anything because he was afraid.

Cedano said Hodges was also linked to another robbery in the Brickell area on October 12th in which the suspects demanded belongings and one victim was shot in the stomach.

“On the October 12th incident, we have a situation where the victim was shot multiple times by a male offender. These people were armed and dangerous and this man we are looking for we believe was involved in this crime,” said Cedano.

She said Hodges may have been an accomplice in a disturbing case from October 22nd in which a female robber was captured on surveillance tape firing nine times at three young people and wounding them.

At the time, 20-year-old Jeydin Martinez told CBS4 that she was walking with her two nephews, who had just arrived from Honduras, when they were confronted.

“They took my purse and ask for our phones,” said Martinez. “They didn’t stop shooting until we got away. They fired nine shots. They could have killed us. If she hadn’t lowered her weapon, she would have killed us.”

Cedano called that case “disturbing.”

She said one woman was arrested on December 7th of 2016 for her part in the October 5th and 12th robberies. But the female gunman captured on surveillance tape has not been identified.

It is not known if Hodges has committed any other crimes.

Anyone with information about Hodges should call the City of Miami Police Department’s robbery unit at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).