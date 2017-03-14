Kelly On Timmons: “Impactful Pass Rusher And Run Stopper”

Miami Dolphins columnist for the Sun-Sentinel, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Dolphins free agency period. They discussed William Hayes being likely to split snaps with Cameron Wake, safety Nate Allen to start alongside Reshad Jones and that the second phase of free agency is all about acquiring depth on the roster.
On LB Lawrence Timmons- “I love that pickup, it addresses the number one need. Timmons isn’t ideal as a pass coverage guy but he’s good at blitzing. He’s probably not the same player he was early in his career but he’s still an impactful pass rusher and run stopper.”
On S Nate Allen- “I wouldn’t be surprised if they drafted a safety as well. Nate Allen was a one-year deal as a stop gap.”
On remaining free agents- “I think they will add some second tier free agents, maybe a young linebacker or pass rusher. To me, the second wave of free agency is where you make a lot of improvements, then they position themselves in the draft so they can take the best player available. That’s what Mike Tannenbaum’s vision was.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook