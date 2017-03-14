In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyquan Thornton – Booker T. Washington

March 14, 2017 8:11 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Booker T. Washington High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Tyquan Thornton

PLAYER: Tyquan Thornton
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: It seems that every year, the Tornadoes seem to come up wth a receiver like this. One who not only stretches the field but gets into the end zone – using athletic ability and football savvy. Started watching him two years ago, and you can see, even though he wasn’t the go-to guy he responded in a positive way when the ball came his way. Thornton did it again this past season, even getting more of the spotlight. But this coming year, he could be one of the most productive in South Florida. He has shown progress every season, and there is no reason not to believe he won’t do it again. Keep your eye on this quality athlete.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174187/tyquan-thornton

Featured Shows & Multimedia