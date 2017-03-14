Flights Canceled Due To Winter Weather Up North

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major winter storm up north has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide.
At Miami International Airport and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport more than one hundred flights in and out of airports across the upper northeast have been canceled.
Suzanne Pynto found herself stuck at MIA, along with hundreds of other travelers, waiting to hear word on when flights will resume.
“I’m waiting to get into Philadelphia and they’re waiting to get into New York City, and we can’t get anywhere because they’ve shut down the east coast,” she said.
Geraldo Baracho, who arrived from Brazil, said he was headed to Boston when he got the bad news.
“I arrived at 4:15 a.m. and I now I know that my flight has been canceled because the weather is very bad. They only have a flight now for Friday afternoon,” said Baracho.
The storm system in the northeast is forecast to bring blizzard conditions to where 50 million people live and work. The worst of the storm will stretch along the I-95 corridor, from Washington D.C. to Boston and could bring two feet of snow or more. Schools are closed and governors have declared states of emergency.
“We’re gonna have white out conditions, poor visibility, and we’re going to have the potential for three-foot snow drifts,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
With the official start of Spring just six days away, many impacted by the wicked weather are hoping this will be the last they see of Old Man Winter.