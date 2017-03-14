WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Coral Gables Ban On Plastic Bags A Step Closer To Becoming Law

March 14, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Coral Gables, Plastic Bags, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) –  A ban on plastic shopping bags in Coral Gables is one step closer to reality.

On Tuesday, the city commission took its first vote in favor of the ban.

If the ban is fully approved, most stores would no longer be able to provide plastic bags when you check out.

There would be a few exceptions, including for dry cleaners and pharmacies.

One surfer who supports the ban showed up to the commission meeting wearing hundreds of bags.

A second vote needs to go through before the plan becomes law.

If it does become law, Coral Gables would be the first place in all of Florida with a ban on plastic bags.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Fill In Your Bracket Now!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia