Coral Gables Ban On Plastic Bags A Step Closer To Becoming Law

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A ban on plastic shopping bags in Coral Gables is one step closer to reality.
On Tuesday, the city commission took its first vote in favor of the ban.
If the ban is fully approved, most stores would no longer be able to provide plastic bags when you check out.
There would be a few exceptions, including for dry cleaners and pharmacies.
One surfer who supports the ban showed up to the commission meeting wearing hundreds of bags.
A second vote needs to go through before the plan becomes law.
If it does become law, Coral Gables would be the first place in all of Florida with a ban on plastic bags.