Broward County Commission Tackles ‘Sanctuary City’ Debate

March 14, 2017 7:34 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Immigration, Joan Murray, Sanctuary City

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County commissioners tackled the thorny issue of undocumented immigrants at their Tuesday meeting, considering a resolution to say no to sanctuary status.

The county is grappling with a presidential executive order that threatens to withhold federal funds from communities that don’t cooperate with immigration officials who seek to deport undocumented immigrants.

More than a dozen people spoke out urging commissioners to make Broward a sanctuary county.

“This is a time to stand up to a dictator,” said Saad Khan.

Resident Olivia Cantu said she understood the fear of losing federal funding, but asked the commission if anyone knew how much money was at stake and could it be offset elsewhere.

“Maybe through fundraising,” she suggested.

The move to drop the sanctuary status drew outrage in Miami-Dade last month where immigrants make up more than half of the population.

While Broward commissioners tried to change the language of the resolution, there was no agreement so the matter was tabled.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Fill In Your Bracket Now!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia