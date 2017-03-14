Authorities Search For Missing Baby In SW Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ENGLEWOOD (CBSMiami) — Authorities are searching for a 1-month-old baby girl in southwest Florida.
Investigators say Ashlyn Vanorman was last seen in the area of David Boulevard and South McCall Road in Englewood on March 1st.
Ashlyn may be in the company of two adults – Andrew Hall, 27, and 36-year-old Stephanie Draine.
Authorities say Hall has tattoos on both knuckles, a tribal sleeve on his right arm, an anchor on his right hand, and a cross between his shoulder blades.
Draine has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her upper left chest.
They may be traveling in a 1997, tan Chevrolet S10 with the Florida tag number ‘DVA3E,’ authorities say.
Anyone who sees the child and the two adults should call 1-888-356-4774.