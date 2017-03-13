Wannstedt On Romo: “I Think He Ends Up In Houston”

FOX Sports NFL studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Jordan Cameron’s comments on some players in the NFL not having love for the game. They also talk about Wannstedt agreeing with the national media on the New England Patriots’ successful off-season and his belief that Tony Romo will end up in Houston playing for the Texans.
On Jordan Cameron’s Comments- “I think it’s that Monday through Saturday and there’s guys that spend extra time watching tape and there are other guys who are out of their as quickly as possible.”
On Stephon Gilmore- “I was at Buffalo when we drafted Stephon Gilmore and I love him.”
On Tony Romo- “I think Romo is pushing the envelope. Houston would be a natural fit for him; you are in the same state. I think he ends up in Houston.”
On Jay Cutler- “I would be surprised if Cutler doesn’t end up in San Fransisco with [Kyle] Shannahan. If anyone can get a couple good years out of him, it’s the 49ers.”
