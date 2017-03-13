Trump Rallies GOP Ahead Of Cost Estimate On Replacing ‘Obamacare’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –The White House and House Speaker Paul Ryan are setting low expectations for what the Congressional Budget Office will have to say about the number of Americans who will be covered by the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Those less-than-rosy calculations could come as soon as Monday and President Donald Trump wants to insure the new legislation stays on track and is rallying his party to get behind the GOP healthcare plan.

He tweeted Monday morning, “Obamacare is imploding. It is a disaster and 2017 will be the worst year yet, by far! Republicans will come together and save the day.”

The White House is bracing for some bad headlines about the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The non-partisan Congressional budget office is crunching the numbers for the massive piece of legislation and will soon give its estimate on how much the plan will cost and how many people will be covered.

Outside groups like Brookings and Standard and Poor’s have already predicted 10 to 15 million Americans will lose coverage. That’s because the GOP plan scales back Obamacare’s subsidies, cuts Medicaid and eliminates the individual mandate.

“What we are trying to achieve here is bringing down the cost of care, bringing down the cost of insurance, not through government mandates and monopolies, but by having more choice and competition,” said Ryan (R-WI).

Democrats say the bill has nothing to do with healthcare.

“What this has everything to do with is a massive shift of wealth from working people and middle-income people to the very richest people in this country,” said Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Senator Sanders argues the GOP plan shrinks aid to the poor as it cuts taxes for the wealthy.

The White House will host another group of skeptical Republican lawmakers on Tuesday. The president cannot afford many GOP defections in order for the bill to clear the House in the coming weeks.