Trump Continues To Dance Around Wiretapping Accusations

WASHINGTON DC (CBSMiami) – More than one week after President Trump accused former President Barack Obama of spying on him, he has yet to provide any evidence.

On Monday, congressional leaders took matters into their own hands, demanding answers from the Department of Justice.

Monday also brough a first for Trump; hosting all his cabinet members at the White House.

Four empty seats were on display, as those nominees wait for confirmation.

“Because the senate democrats are continuing to obstruct the nominees,” said President Trump.

The president ignored questions again about his accusations former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.

The House Intelligence Committee asked the Justice Department to provide evidence but none has been handed over.

And on Monday, the White House said the president used the word “wiretap” in quotes to broadly refer to surveillance.

“He doesn’t think Obama tapped his phone personally,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. “There’s no question about the Obama administration, there were actions about surveillance and other activates that occurred in the 2016 election.”

At the White House, the president is also scheduled to sign an executive order re-organizing the federal government.

The order launches an investigation into how each executive department and agency spends money, and what services they provide.

Eventually it could be the president under investigation.

Democratic Senator Bob Casey has asked a government ethics office to look into whether Trump’s business dealings have exposed his administration to possible conflicts of interest.

Monday morning the president tweeted much of the media is “rude” but in the afternoon, his press secretary said the president wants the media to help him decide where to donate his presidential salary, which he plans to give away at the end of the year.