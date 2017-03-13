Tim Tebow Gets First Hit For Mets In Win Over Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Former college football and NFL star Tim Tebow is slowly but surely making some progress in his bid to be a professional baseball player.
In a crucial first step, Tebow picked up his first hit for the New York Mets.
The ex-quarterback singled Monday in an exhibition game against Miami Marlins left-hander Kyle Lobstein.
The Mets defeated the Marlins 6-4.
Tebow was hitless in his first eight at-bats in spring training before his opposite-field single on a 2-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the fifth inning. He was then erased on a double-play grounder.
Playing left field, the former Heisman Trophy winner made a head-first diving catch in the second inning to rob Justin Bour of a hit.
Tebow batted eighth, and his appearance in the lineup was a surprise. On Friday, manager Terry Collins said there were no plans to bring back the 29-year-old Tebow after his second start.
But the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games and decided to have Tebow join them from their minor league camp.
Tebow finished the game 1-for-3, striking out once.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)