South Florida Law Enforcement Agencies Participate In Terrorism Drills

RIVIERA BEACH (CBSMiami) – People in the area of the Port of Palm Beach on Monday and Tuesday may notice a lot of police activity, but there is no need to worry.

The Southeast Regional Domestic Security Task Force is conducting a terrorism drill that will include law enforcement agencies from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

More than 300 responders will handle scenarios involving active shooters, hostages and violent protestors.

The drill, which is called Operation Guardian, will feature a homegrown violent extremist group initiating attacks at four locations at the port.

These drills will test the response of South Florida’s specialty teams from three counties.

The exercise includes active shooter attacks and hostage-taking onboard a freighter, bus and on two floors of a building.

There will also be a beach assault and field force teams will be faced with violent protestor activities.

The specialty teams, which include SWAT, bomb squad, field force and forensics teams, are from the Broward and Palm Beach County sheriff’s offices, Miami-Dade Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach police departments.

Operation Guardian will also test the region’s forensics teams (CSI) and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD, or bomb squad) technicians, having them participate in additional scenarios at the port.

Operation Guardian furthers the ability of the RDSTF regional teams to implement training programs and improve all-hazards response capabilities to prevent, protect, respond and recover from such events.