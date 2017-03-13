Prosecution Wants Police Interview Shown In Child Molestation Trial Involving Coach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors believe a video interview involving a young boy is a key piece of evidence that must be shown to jurors in the case against a Cooper City coach accused of molestation.

A young boy explained the fear of being molested to a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective.

“Did you ever tell him to stop?” a detective asked in a videotaped interview.

“At first I just froze,” the child explained, “the first time it happened.”

That video was shot nearly two years ago when he was 11.

The boy accused his former Cooper City optimist club coach baseball coach, David Solomon, of fondling him while wrestling when he went to visit the coach’s son.

He said usually when it happened the son wasn’t home – it was just the two of them.

He said the coach would pull his pants down to give him a wedgie.

“He gave me wedgies and stuff and he was like trying to touch my private parts,” the boy said. “It was definitely not an accident because it happened multiple times.”

Prosecutors are arguing to get the court to allow the jury to see this police interview with the child, where he says the abuse happened numerous times.

“How many times do you think that happened?” asked the detective.

“That happened like seven times, a wedgie,” the child said. “Wrestling, like wrestling it was like four and then scratching my back and the other different places, like every time.”

In the video, the child said coach Solomon told him to keep it a secret.

“He never did threaten or anything,” the boy said. “He just was like, ‘Don’t tell your parents or any of the other kids or anything.'”

Already the judge agreed to let in the interview with a second alleged victim.

In this case, prosecutors say the child’s account of what happened is credible.

“The child was able to describe in detail the acts of sexual abuse,” said prosecutor Patyl Oflazian. “The child was able to answer what did happen to him and what didn’t happen to him.”

Solomon’s attorney points out inconsistencies and argues Solomon is innocent, that there’s another reason he’s facing charges of sexual abuse.

“This is youth sports, youth baseball, there’s a lot of competition in that,” explained defense attorney Eric Schwartzreich. “And some of these children, some of these children, did not get playing time and were not happy.”

The judge will enter a written ruling when she makes a decision.

Jury selection for this case begins April 5th. The trial begins April 17th.