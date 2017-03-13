New Documentary On Death Of Michael Brown Causing Stir In Ferguson

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new documentary film told from the perspective of Michael Brown’s family is raising questions about the events that led up to his death at the hands of Police in Ferguson, Missouri three years ago.

His mother joined the cast and crew of ‘Stranger Fruit’ on the red carpet at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

“I was surprised to hear that two years later there was a video,” said Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s mother.

The filmmaker claims newly-uncovered surveillance footage from the early morning before Michael Browns death proves Brown didn’t steal from the convenience store he was accused of robbing before his fatal encounter with Officer Darren Wilson.

The video appears to show Brown hand the clerk an item that looks like a small bag, and the clerk hands brown a shopping bag filled with cigarillos.

The 18-year-old walks toward the door and then hands the bag back to the clerk before leaving.

“The clerk himself put the cigarillos into a bag and gave the bag to Mike Brown,” said Jason Pollock, director of ‘Stranger Fruit’.

Pollock spoke with CBS This Morning; he says Brown traded a bag of marijuana for the items.

“For the store to claim he took something and was asked for it back, why on earth would the clerk give him something, put it in a bag, then ask for the bag back? No-no-no-no-no-no,” Pollock said.

A lawyer for the convenience store says the documentary doesn’t stay true to the facts.

“The notion that somehow he had paid for them and put them aside to come back in the morning is just a silly theory proposed by this filmmaker who never once came and asked anyone involved about the truth,” said Jay Kanzler, an attorney representing the convenience store.

Kanzler claims Pollock removed part of the video that shows clerks demanding he pay for the cigarillos.

Brown’s death led to months of riots in Ferguson. The officer who killed him was not charged.

Protestors targeted the convenience store Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Some tweets from people there say some protestors were detained, but it was overall peaceful.