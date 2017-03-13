Local Haitian Leaders At Loss After Latest Tragedy Strikes Island Nation

March 13, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Bus Crash, Haiti, Marlene Bastien

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fun celebration took an instant and horrifying turn towards tragedy over the weekend.

38 people dead, more than a dozen injured. Staggering numbers that many, unfortunately, are getting used to hearing when it comes to Haiti.

“It’s like Haiti can’t catch a break,” said Haitian activist Marlene Bastien. “It’s one thing after the other. First it’s the earthquake, then Hurricane Matthew that destroyed the entire south peninsula and now this; all those people dead.”

Bastien, a leader in the Haitian community, says the news of more tragedy hitting her homeland is heartbreaking.

She says this morning on Haitian radio there were several callers expressing the feeling of hopelessness.

Her non-Haitian friends are asking what many are asking around the world.

“Why can’t Haiti catch a break, what is next?” reiterates Bastien.

With so many tragic events hitting Haiti in the past few years, seeming like back-to-back, one of the big concerns in the Miami-Haitian community is that there will be a humanitarian fatigue.

“I’m finding that our friends around the world, they are suffering from Haiti fatigue and it’s understandable,” said Bastien.

It’s still not known if this bus crash was intentional or a tragic accident, but Bastien believes it’s time that the Haitian government and the Haitian Bourgeoisie to take responsibility for the country’s failing infrastructure and need for an updated criminal justice system.

She believes until that happens, when tragedy does hit Haiti, the country will always be behind and its poorest will continue to suffer, while the rich continue to thrive.

“As long as they know they can catch a plane to come to Miami to access healthcare, they don’t give a damn about the people of Haiti and that needs to stop,” said Bastien.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Fill In Your Bracket Now!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia