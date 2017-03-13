Lauren’s List: These Are The Pictures To Keep Off Social Media

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Between Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr, there’s no shortage of places to post your pictures.
But not everything is meant to be seen by the masses.
Whether it’s for privacy and security reasons, or as a courtesy to others, today’s “Lauren’s List” includes certain types of pictures that should just live in the camera forever.
- Birth certificate – This seems obvious, but I’ve seen quite a few brand new parents posting their child’s birth certificate on social media. Right off the bat, you can be putting your little one at risk for identity theft. A birth certificate is considered the “bedrock identifying document” and can get you a new Social Security card, passport, and driver’s license. Once someone has control of it, proactively preventing fraud is nearly impossible.
- Your boarding pass – You’ve seen the picture before. Your friend is about to jet set on a fabulous trip and posts a picture of his/her boarding pass complete with a full name! With a little work, hackers can gain access to frequent flier miles, phone number and even passport data. And your booking number can show exactly when you leave and return!
- Work that isn’t copyrighted – If you write a poem or short story you hope to publish and then post a picture of the text, someone could steal those words and pass them off as their own if they’re not copyrighted. Don’t let someone else take credit for your hard work and creative genius!
- Children who aren’t yours – I’m all for posting pictures of my own kid on social media. I do it all the time. But other people’s kids are off-limits unless you have express permission from their parents. It’s also good to make sure any photos posted, even of your own kids, won’t be seen as embarrassing to those kids when they’re a bit older.
