Hurricanes Offense Awakens In Rubber Match Win Over No. 23 Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team may be coming out of an early season slump.

The Hurricanes ended its first ACC series in a strong way, taking down No. 23 Georgia Tech 17-7 on Sunday at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

A season-high 15 hits propelled Miami’s struggling offense to an explosive afternoon while starting pitcher Michael Mediavilla (1-3) had his best start of the season.

“First of all, the series win was a huge win for us, because we had been struggling coming into it,” head coach Jim Morris said. “We couldn’t score runs and couldn’t find ways to win. We didn’t seem to get any breaks.”

The Hurricanes recorded double-digit hits in all three games of the series, totaling 37 against the Yellow Jackets.

Miami’s big hit of the game came off the bat of junior Michael Burns, who put a bow on the game with a grand slam in the seventh inning.

James Davison, another Canes junior, picked up his first three-hit game while reaching base in all six of his plate appearances.

“Clearly we were hitting under .200 before this weekend,” Davison said. “But I knew from the work we put in every week, that the hits were going to come, as long as we kept playing at a team and having team at bats.”

While five Hurricanes had multi-hit games, it was Burns who put up the big RBI number, finishing with a career-high seven.

Mediavilla also had a career day with 11 strike outs while giving up four runs over six innings.

He issued zero walks in his longest start of the season, a good sign moving forward for one of Miami’s top projected pitchers.

“Mediavilla pitched an outstanding game,” Morris said. “[Georgia Tech] can really hit. They’re big, strong guys who can hit. He minimized the damage. When he got guys on base, he got them out.”