Hollywood City Attorney Charged With DUI

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — The City Attorney for Hollywood was behind bars this weekend.
Broward deputies arrested City Attorney Jeffrey Sheffel on Sunday, charging him with driving under the influence (DUI).
Sheffel, who bonded out Monday morning, is facing charges of 1st offense DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, and driving on a sidewalk or bike path.
Officials with the City of Hollywood have not released any details on whether this may or may not affect his employment.