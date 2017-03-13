Canes NCAA Tournament Road Starts In Tulsa

Thanks to a solid season with a handful of meaningful wins and no real damning losses, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team will go dancing this month – earning a spot in the field of 68 for the NCAA basketball championship tournament.
The Hurricanes landed the No. 8 seed in the Midwest part of the bracket; a precarious spot to be in given the pedigree of Miami’s first round – and potential second round – opponent.
UM’s dance will begin Friday night, when it travels to Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) Center to face No. 9 seeded Michigan State. The game will be carried on Miami Sports Radio 560 WQAM and is scheduled to be broadcast on TNT at 9:20 p.m.
Miami (21-11) is making its third trip to the NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Jim Larranaga, who guided the Canes to the Sweet 16 in their two previous March Madness appearances. Last season, Miami advanced through the first weekend before losing to eventual national champion Villanova.
One thing that does not bode well for the Hurricanes is their 4-6 road record this season. While Friday’s game will be played at a neutral site, Miami has seemed to struggle when they were not playing in front of their home crowd this season. The Canes are 3-3 when playing at a neutral site this season.