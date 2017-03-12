WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning Sunday Edition

Robber Wearing Iron Man Suit Holds Up Florida Blood Bank

March 12, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Blood Bank, Iron Man

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Where are the Avengers when you need them?

A robber dressed in a sweat suit as the superhero character Iron Man is being sought for an armed heist at a South Florida blood bank.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office this week released video of the March 3 stickup at Continental Services Group.

Investigators told the Sun Sentinel the man wore a red Iron Man sweat suit with a hood that zipped up into a mask, a black T-shirt over the sweat suit and dark colored pants.

Authoritie say the man pushed aside a customer, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money.

The clerk gave him a cash box and the man ran away with it. The amount of money taken has not been disclosed.

No one was injured in the heist.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

