Large Group Of Cuban Migrants Caught In Key Largo

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) — A group of more than 30 Cuban migrants and traffickers were caught by authorities off the coast of Key Largo.
They were intercepted riding a 40-foot speedboat by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crew Sunday morning, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Five people within the group tried escaping into the mangroves but were caught.
A smaller group of suspected Cuban migrants were also caught Sunday by federal authorities. About five or six people were apprehended at Blackpoint Park and Marina in south Miami.
In January, the Obama administration ended the unique immigration policy with Cuba known as “wet-foot, dry-foot,” that allowed migrants to stay should they reach U.S. soil.