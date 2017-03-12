Large Group Of Cuban Migrants Caught In Key Largo

March 12, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Cuba, Cuban Migrants, Immigration, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) — A group of more than 30 Cuban migrants and traffickers were caught by authorities off the coast of Key Largo.

smuggled migrants 21 Large Group Of Cuban Migrants Caught In Key Largo

Authorities investigate suspected migrants at Blackpoint Park and Marina on March 12, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

They were intercepted riding a 40-foot speedboat by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crew Sunday morning, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Five people within the group tried escaping into the mangroves but were caught.

A smaller group of suspected Cuban migrants were also caught Sunday by federal authorities. About five or six people were apprehended at Blackpoint Park and Marina in south Miami.

In January, the Obama administration ended the unique immigration policy with Cuba known as “wet-foot, dry-foot,” that allowed migrants to stay should they reach U.S. soil.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia