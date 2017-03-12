WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6:30pm

Canes Open NCAA Tournament Against Michigan State In Tulsa

March 12, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: College basketball, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, NCAA, Road to the Tournament

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami earned an eight seed and will play Michigan State University in the Midwest regional of this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

It marks the third appearance for the team under Head Coach Jim Larrañaga in the last six seasons. Miami made the Sweet 16 in both 2013 and 2016.

The game, to be played in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will mark the second meeting between the Canes and Spartans.

The Canes are 8-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including a 4-2 mark under Coach Larrañaga.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia