Canes Open NCAA Tournament Against Michigan State In Tulsa

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami earned an eight seed and will play Michigan State University in the Midwest regional of this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.
It marks the third appearance for the team under Head Coach Jim Larrañaga in the last six seasons. Miami made the Sweet 16 in both 2013 and 2016.
The game, to be played in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will mark the second meeting between the Canes and Spartans.
The Canes are 8-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including a 4-2 mark under Coach Larrañaga.