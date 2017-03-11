Hit & Run Leaves Wheelchair-Bound Woman In Critical Condition

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman has been hospitalized in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Miami.
It happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday, at N.W. 17th Avenue and N.W. 69th Street.
According to investigators, the victim was crossing the street in a wheelchair when a white Nissan Altima, heading north, struck her in the middle of the street.
After the crash, witnesses told police the Nissan turned a corner but returned shortly after to the scene of the crash, before deciding to leave.
“A white Nissan was seen fleeing the scene eastbound on 69th Street, and then doubled back on 70th Street, and fled northbound on 17th Avenue,” said City of Miami Police Det. Joseph Kennedy. “It’s a white Nissan with extensive front-end damage.”
The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center by City of Miami Fire Rescue.
Police are searching for the driver. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. There’s a $3,000 reward for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.