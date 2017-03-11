3 Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Convenience Store

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person was hospitalized as a trauma alert and two others were hurt after a gunman opened fire inside a Miami convenience store.
Police received the call just before midnight Friday of “shots fired into a store” at the Midway Food Mart, located at 8102 Northwest 17th Avenue.
At least one of the victims is believed to be a store employee.
Police are investigating to determine a motive and who may have actually been the intended target.
If you have information that could help police, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.