3 Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Convenience Store

March 11, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: Gun Violence, Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person was hospitalized as a trauma alert and two others were hurt after a gunman opened fire inside a Miami convenience store.

Police received the call just before midnight Friday of “shots fired into a store” at the Midway Food Mart, located at 8102 Northwest 17th Avenue.

At least one of the victims is believed to be a store employee.

Police are investigating to determine a motive and who may have actually been the intended target.

If you have information that could help police, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

