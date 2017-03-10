Trump To Continue Push For Healthcare Plan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI(CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump and his White House will continue their full court press to get conservative groups on their side to pass their healthcare plan.

Vice President Mike Pence will sit down with groups opposed to abortion rights, CBS News has confirmed that he will assure those groups that the White House is behind defunding Planned Parenthood in the new health care bill.

“For the last few years it’s been hard enough for Americans and small businesses to get ahead. Frankly, Obama-care has only made it more difficult,” said Pence.

Friday’s push by the president and vice president comes after two fresh and substantial legislative victories in the house.

The energy and “ways and means” committees both passed their portions of the bill along party lines on Thursday to the chagrin of Democrats.

“It doesn’t lower costs. It does not improve benefits. And it doesn’t expand access,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The GOP proposal eliminates the controversial individual mandate, employer mandate, and most taxes.

The legislation keeps portions of the Affordable Care Act, including protection for those with pre-existing conditions and dependent coverage until age 26 it also waits until 2020 to roll back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion.

Meanwhile, another court battle is looming for the Trump administration over the new version of its travel ban temporarily preventing all refugees as well as travelers from six predominately-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

“This new executive order contains many of the same legal weaknesses as the first and reinstates some of the identical policies as the original,” said Ferguson.

A growing number of states are suing to block it.

The White House also invited 10 House lawmakers to bowling, pizza, and beer at the White House bowling alley in hopes of convincing them to lobby fellow Republicans to support the GOP health care bill more aggressively.