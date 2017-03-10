Survey: Only 1 in 5 Workers Get Enough Sleep Each Night

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Clocks are moving forward an hour this weekend, but most American workers are used to going to work sleep deprived.

Jon Hanford heads to work most days feeling a little tired. He says he gets about six hours a night if he’s lucky and about four if he’s not.

Adults are supposed to get eight hours of sleep each night but a new CareerBuilder survey found only 1 in 5 workers actually reaches that goal. That means millions are working on too little sleep and most say it has an impact on their job.

“It’s definitely harder to concentrate when you’re tired or your’re constantly having coffee to stay awake,” said attorney Annette Lalic.

In the survey, people said being tired makes them less productive and less motivated. It also affects their memory and makes them crabby.

Many people can’t escape work, even when they’re sleeping. About 65 percent of people said they dream about work. One in ten say it happens often.

Lalic said their nightmares.

“Occasionally, I’ll have nightmares that I forgot a deadline,” said Lalic.

Kevin Judge said being tired makes the day move slower.

“You feel like the whole day is going by and you can’t wait to get to sleep that night,” said judge.

But worrying you’re not getting enough sleep can make things worse.

“You get stressed about not sleeping and it makes it harder to sleep again,” said Digital Producer Jon Hanford.

Ironically, half of those surveyed said thinking about work keeps them up at night. The study also shows one in five workers has called in sick to get some sleep.